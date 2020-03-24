How to get gold nuggets in Animal Crossing New Horizons to craft golden shovel

Everything you must know about how to get gold nuggets in Animal Crossing New Horizons so you can craft golden tools such as the shovel.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available on the Nintendo Switch and - thanks to both its popularity and the current pandemic - it has already smashed record sales in the United Kingdom. If you're becoming annoyed by your tools constantly breaking, here you'll discover how to get gold nuggets so you can craft more durable tools such as the golden shovel. Hint: it's not easy!

There are plenty of tools for you to craft in Animal Crossing New Horizons from a fishing rod to a vaulting pole so you can actually cross your rivers. In addition to the vaulting pole, you will need an axe and/or shovel in order to get gold nuggets.

These nuggets are fundamental to getting golden tools, but they can also get you a pretty sum of bells if you decide to sell them.

How to get gold nuggets in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You get gold nuggets in Animal Crossing New Horizons by hitting rocks with an axe.

Unfortunately, gold nuggets are rare so you'll mostly end up with drops of clay, stone, and iron nuggets from rocks instead.

To make matters worse, the rocks on your island can only be hit three-to-five times a single day, so your likelihood for getting gold nuggets is minimal at best.

You can time travel to the next day so your rocks reset and drop stuff again as you whack them, or you could use a Nook Miles ticket to travel to a mysterious island and whack the rocks there.

However, just know that gold nuggets are rare and - although you can sell them for 10,000 bells each - it's better to keep them inside the inventory of your home.

As for why this is, it's because there are a multitude of ways to get bells in Animal Crossing New Horizons, meanwhile gold nuggets are far rarer and you need them to craft golden tools.

How to craft golden tools in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You need gold nuggets to craft golden tools such as the shovel and axe in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

To craft a golden tool such as the shovel, you need one gold nugget and one shovel.

The same logistics apply for getting the golden axe, fishing rod, net, watering can, and slingshot.

But, in order to get the DIY recipes, you first need to have completed certain objectives such as breaking 100 axes by playing the game for a long time.

You can find the objectives you need to complete to get each golden tool DIY recipe over at Animal Crossing World.