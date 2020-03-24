How to get Disney Plus on Sky Q: Update your Sky Q box now!

A guide for how to update your Sky Q box so you can get the Disney Plus app.

Disney Plus has now launched in the UK after having already been available in North America since December. It was initially slated to come out on March 31st, meaning it's good news that we get to enjoy it a week earlier than planned. If you can't find it on your Sky Q box, here you'll discover how to update your box so you can enjoy the app.

Despite some concerns earlier in the year, The Simpsons will in-fact be on the Disney Plus app for you to stream. Unfortunately, the streaming quality has been reduced due to the current pandemic, but at least you'll be able to watch the glory days of The Simpsons regardless.

You can enjoy the app on a bunch of platforms and devices such as the PS4, Xbox One, Android, and iOS, but you can also enjoy it on your TV via your Sky Q box. But, if you can't find the app, below you'll find how to update your box so it becomes available.

How to get Disney Plus on Sky Q

To get the Disney Plus app on Sky Q you must first update your Sky Q box.

Once the update has been made, you should then be able to find the Disney Plus app in the Apps section.

While the app may be available, you do need to have a subscription in order to enjoy the plethora of content that the service provides.

Subscriptions cost £5.99 per month or £59.99 for 12-months, and you can check out the full list of films and TV shows if you're not fully committed to being subscribed to another service when you likely already have Netflix.

How to update your Sky Q box

To update your Sky Q box simply proceed to the Settings section.

Once there, you'll then need to proceed downwards to System Info and then highlight Software version to update your Sky Q box.

After you've done the above steps, simply select Setup and then Software download so your box can begin downloading and installing the latest software.

You'll know that the download has concluded when a message comes up on the screen saying "Software update successful".

Once you see this message, Sky recommends pressing the standby button on your remote so your box can restart and be on the latest software available.

Now that you've followed all of the above steps, you should be able to find the Disney Plus app in the Apps section.