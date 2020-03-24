How to do the Poop Challenge: Tiktok and Twitter video trend explained

What is the Poop Challenge which has taken over quarantine life?

The current situation across the UK means people are looking for entertainment outside of what they would usually do.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement last week urged people to stay inside as much as they possibly can and that message has been repeated daily since then.

Clubs, pubs and restaurants were among those places closed ahead of last weekend, meaning that the British public faced up to a very different Friday and Saturday night than usual.

Now, Mr Johnson has gone even further, limiting people to one walk per day, in a group of no more than two, as well as closing down all 'non-essential' shops.

So what are people doing instead? TV and film streaming services can help, with many people having a series or movie they've just not got around to watching yet.

Social media will play a major part too and it's on TikTok and Twitter that a new, disgusting video challenge has started to circulate; but what is the Poop Challenge?

What is the Poop Challenge?

Social distancing is giving people even more time to take and upload videos on social media.

TikTok has already seen crazes started by Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion and the Poop Challenge has also spread out onto Twitter.

The Poop Challenge sees parents trick their children. Perhaps many people thought it would be the other way around with families forced to stay at home together far more often!





How to do the Poop Challenge - explained

The Poop Challenge isn't quite as disgusting as it might first sound like.

Parents ask their children to pass them some toilet paper while they're in the toilet - and they oblige.

But as the kids come in to help their parents, they are smeared in fake poo; anything from Nutella to peanut butter and their reactions are filmed.

For that moment, the children think they've been too late to help their parents and get a huge shock before they realise they've been pranked - on camera.

What are the best Poop Challenges?

There's no shortage of examples of the Poop Challenge on TikTok and Twitter.

People are loving seeing the reactions of young children, because their reactions are so genuine and off the cuff.

One example was uploaded on Twitter by one mum's niece and you can see how the challenge went down.

Another upload on Twitter got more than 830,000 likes, with peanut butter used to make the trick realistic.

It seems there will be more and more to come because people have got plenty of time on their hands at the moment...