'He's not going Spurs': Ferdinand insists Spurs won't be signing reported Mourinho target

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with an ambitious swoop for Erling Braut Haaland recently.

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur have absolutely no chance of signing Erling Braut Haaland on his Instagram channel.

Tutto Mercato Web claimed that Tottenham were interested in buying Haaland this summer earlier this week.

However, Ferdinand cannot see any way that the red-hot striker ends up joining Jose Mourinho’s side.

“Haaland, ain’t going Spurs mate. He's at Dortmund. Why would he go Spurs, no chance,” he said.

If Haaland was to sign for Tottenham it would be a huge signal of the Lilywhites’ ambition.

However, as Ferdinand has suggested, any transfer appears to be hugely unlikely.

Haaland only joined Dortmund in January and he has been in blistering form since, netting 12 goals in 11 games.

Tottenham would be required to spend a fortune to bring in the teenager, who looks way beyond their price-range at this moment in time.

Tottenham are likely to bring in a striker in the summer though, as Mourinho’s side’s options up-front look very slim.