Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'He's not going Spurs': Ferdinand insists Spurs won't be signing reported Mourinho target

John Verrall
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund celebrate after winning the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund at Wohninvest Weserstadion on February 22,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with an ambitious swoop for Erling Braut Haaland recently.

Erling Braut Haaland of Borussia Dortmund in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park on...

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur have absolutely no chance of signing Erling Braut Haaland on his Instagram channel.

Tutto Mercato Web claimed that Tottenham were interested in buying Haaland this summer earlier this week.

However, Ferdinand cannot see any way that the red-hot striker ends up joining Jose Mourinho’s side.

“Haaland, ain’t going Spurs mate. He's at Dortmund. Why would he go Spurs, no chance,” he said.

 

If Haaland was to sign for Tottenham it would be a huge signal of the Lilywhites’ ambition.

However, as Ferdinand has suggested, any transfer appears to be hugely unlikely.

Haaland only joined Dortmund in January and he has been in blistering form since, netting 12 goals in 11 games.

Erling Braut Haaland of Borussia Dortmund in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park on...

Tottenham would be required to spend a fortune to bring in the teenager, who looks way beyond their price-range at this moment in time.

Tottenham are likely to bring in a striker in the summer though, as Mourinho’s side’s options up-front look very slim.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch