'He's class, hope it's true': Some Villa fans react after hearing who Smith reportedly wants

Aston Villa are said to be keen to sign Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen.

Aston Villa fans are generally excited by the idea of signing Milot Rashica, but there is some scepticism over whether the transfer will happen.

The Daily Mirror claim that Villa are leading the way in the race to sign Rashica from Werder Bremen.

Despite facing a great deal of competition, Dean Smith’s men are said to be at the front of the queue for the rapid winger.

Villa fans feel that Rashica would be a great addition to their squad.

However, there are some doubts over whether Villa will be able to attract the Kosovan to Villa Park.

It would be a great signing but I doubt it will happen. He will be joining BVB! — VenB (@vburani) March 23, 2020

£35m player in the championship? — David Clift (@DaveClift_) March 23, 2020

We will not get him while Suso is still here. Would be huge upgrade on the useless wingers we have. I can’t see it happening tho especially has Liverpool are reportedly after him too. — Andy Taylor (@AndyTails) March 23, 2020

Hope it's true — Mike Knott (@MikeKnott10) March 23, 2020

This guy’s a level up in my opinion, hence the price tag! Keep El Ghazi out of the current 3 as back up if we stay up. — Sir Bob (@SirBob1892) March 23, 2020

If Rashica was to sign for Villa it would be a real signal of their intent, considering how impressive he has been in Germany this campaign.

Rashica has scored 10 goals and claimed five assists at Bremen, with his pace causing opposition defences all sorts of problems.

Villa would surely need to stay in the Premier League to have any chance of landing the jet-heeled attacker though, as the list of clubs linked with him is continuously growing.