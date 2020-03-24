'He is magic': Some West Ham fans love who Moyes wants now, amid Lanzini rumours

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Emiliano Buendia.

West Ham United need to stay in the Premier League before they can make any concrete transfer plans, but they look to already have some targets in mind.

David Moyes is looking to avoid relegation with the Hammers, and changes will be coming for the Hammers whether they stay up or not.

Football.London reported over the weekend that Moyes has run out of patience with Manuel Lanzini, with the playmaker's disappointing displays in 2020 becoming a major concern.

That may just tempt West Ham into signing a new playmaker, and a relegation-threatened talent is now being linked with a move to East London.

Football.London claim that West Ham want Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia, who will surely earn an immediate return to the Premier League if the Canaries do go down.

Buendia could be signed as a direct replacement for compatriot Lanzini, and he's certainly enjoyed an impressive first season in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has racked up 73 key passes this season, behind only James Maddison, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kevin De Bruyne whilst emerging as one of the most creative players in the Premier League.

West Ham fans would now love to see Buendia at West Ham, believing he would be a great replacement for Lanzini as he is 'magic' and 'brilliant', whilst even wanting teammate Todd Cantwell to follow him to East London.

What a signing that would be if we stay up, give them Lanzini for him. — James Gunn (@jamesgunn_) March 23, 2020

Would be a quality replacement for Lanzini — will earle (@willearle_) March 23, 2020

He’s been a top 15 player in the league really quietly this year. Would be a top top singing — Tristan Lewis (@TristanJL4) March 23, 2020

he is magic, get him signed up — Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) March 24, 2020

Brilliant signing if you can get him — Corey (@CoreyKemp_) March 23, 2020

That’s exactly what we should be doing — Matt (@MattCrowe__) March 23, 2020

Cantwell too please — 父 Dylan 父 (@Dylbec) March 23, 2020

Selling Lanzini and replacing him with Buendia would be very good business, lots of clubs interested though so I don't see it happening. — Joe (@BrysonJoe6) March 23, 2020