'He is magic': Some West Ham fans love who Moyes wants now, amid Lanzini rumours

Olly Dawes
West Ham fans celebrate after the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2017 in London, England.
West Ham United are reportedly keen on Emiliano Buendia.

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich City carries the ball in preparation to take a corner kick during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Sheffield United at Carrow Road on December...

West Ham United need to stay in the Premier League before they can make any concrete transfer plans, but they look to already have some targets in mind.

David Moyes is looking to avoid relegation with the Hammers, and changes will be coming for the Hammers whether they stay up or not.

Football.London reported over the weekend that Moyes has run out of patience with Manuel Lanzini, with the playmaker's disappointing displays in 2020 becoming a major concern.

 

That may just tempt West Ham into signing a new playmaker, and a relegation-threatened talent is now being linked with a move to East London.

Football.London claim that West Ham want Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia, who will surely earn an immediate return to the Premier League if the Canaries do go down.

Buendia could be signed as a direct replacement for compatriot Lanzini, and he's certainly enjoyed an impressive first season in the Premier League.

Emi Buendia of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City at Anfield on August 9, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The 23-year-old has racked up 73 key passes this season, behind only James Maddison, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kevin De Bruyne whilst emerging as one of the most creative players in the Premier League.

West Ham fans would now love to see Buendia at West Ham, believing he would be a great replacement for Lanzini as he is 'magic' and 'brilliant', whilst even wanting teammate Todd Cantwell to follow him to East London.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

