Gary Neville shares what he 'always' thinks about Leeds, thinks Elland Road is 'different'

Gary Neville has been commenting on former rivals Leeds United.

Pundit Gary Neville has told Sky Sports (23/03/2020, 7:24pm) that he thought playing against Leeds United was 'brutal' – and 'absolutely' wants them back in the Premier League.

Neville and Jamie Carragher watched a re-run of highlights from Leeds United's famous 4-3 win over Liverpool back in November 2000, with Mark Viduka scoring all four Leeds goals.

After seeing that footage, Neville was asked about his memories of Leeds, having played at Elland Road for bitter rivals Manchester United.

Neville admitted that he thought playing at Elland Road was 'brutal', believing the rivalry with Leeds was even nastier than the rivalry with Liverpool.

Neville added that he 'always' thinks of Leeds when asked what a big club really is, claiming that he wants them back in the Premier League and that playing at Elland Road is 'different' to anything else in football.

“Particularly when we went to play at Leeds, it was brutal,” said Neville. “Probably more brutal than Liverpool in some ways. The rivalry between Liverpool and United is huge, but the Leeds-Manchester United rivalry is almost like a deep hatred. There’s a little bit of respect between Liverpool and Manchester, but with Leeds, it just felt like there was a real nastiness - like they would come on the pitch if they could, it was that type of feeling.”

“Leeds, I always felt was a huge club when we were playing against them, I always felt it was a big club. You want them back, absolutely. When people ask ‘what is a big club?’, I always think Leeds United, because it’s just the feeling you get when you go and play football there, it’s unbelievable, it’s different, it’s a different place to play football.” he added.

The former England defender clearly has vivid memories of his time playing against Leeds, and there's a very real chance that the famed Leeds v Manchester United rivalry will be revived next season.

The Whites are on the verge of promotion to the Championship, and barring the season being voided due to the coronavirus crisis, the two old rivals should face off again next term with Marcelo Bielsa at the helm for Leeds.