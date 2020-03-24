Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Ferdinand suggests Liverpool man's been better than his City counterpart for two years

John Verrall
Pep Guardiola the head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has his side sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table this season.

Jurgen Klopp manager

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been better than Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola for the past two years on Instagram.

Klopp led Liverpool to the Champions League last season, and looks on course to guide them to their first ever Premier League title this time around.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear of City in the top flight standings, with Guardiola’s side simply unable to keep pace with them.

However, Ferdinand insists that Guardiola’s influence on the game should never be forgotten.

 

“I think at the moment Klopp,” Ferdinand said, when asked who is better - Klopp or Guardiola.

“He’s top of the league, the team were playing better and were more consistent. Over the last two years you’d have to say Klopp, but Pep is the innovator. The most innovative manager we’ve seen in our generation, if you think Cruyff back in the day, you think Pep today.

“He played the game differently, the passing and the movement.”

Pep Guardiola the head coach

Guardiola did indeed revolutionise football with his ideas, and has enjoyed success anywhere he has gone.

The Spaniard has won multiple trophies at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City throughout his managerial career.

City are widely expected to back Guardiola in the summer by handing him funds to spend, as they look to respond to Liverpool’s challenge next term.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch