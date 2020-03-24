Ferdinand suggests Liverpool man's been better than his City counterpart for two years

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has his side sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table this season.

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been better than Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola for the past two years on Instagram.

Klopp led Liverpool to the Champions League last season, and looks on course to guide them to their first ever Premier League title this time around.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear of City in the top flight standings, with Guardiola’s side simply unable to keep pace with them.

However, Ferdinand insists that Guardiola’s influence on the game should never be forgotten.

“I think at the moment Klopp,” Ferdinand said, when asked who is better - Klopp or Guardiola.

“He’s top of the league, the team were playing better and were more consistent. Over the last two years you’d have to say Klopp, but Pep is the innovator. The most innovative manager we’ve seen in our generation, if you think Cruyff back in the day, you think Pep today.

“He played the game differently, the passing and the movement.”

Guardiola did indeed revolutionise football with his ideas, and has enjoyed success anywhere he has gone.

The Spaniard has won multiple trophies at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City throughout his managerial career.

City are widely expected to back Guardiola in the summer by handing him funds to spend, as they look to respond to Liverpool’s challenge next term.