'Easier than I thought': Red-hot striker comments on West Ham, months after snubbing Juventus

West Ham United brought in striker Mipo Odubeko earlier this season.

West Ham United splashed out big money to sign Sebastien Haller last summer, whilst they also brought in Albian Ajeti from Basel in a move that hasn't really worked out.

The Hammers also brought in another striker though, confirming the arrival of free agent Mipo Odubeko after he left Manchester United over the summer.

The Irish talent his 35 goals in United's youth setup last season, and he was a man in demand when he allowed his Red Devils contract to run down.

Reports from the Sunday People (29/9; page 52) suggested that Odubeko was set for a move to Italy with Juventus, but he ended up turning down the Turin giants for West Ham.

Odubeko, 17, appears to be a huge talent for the future, but he isn't quite ready for first-team football as things stand, despite some stunning form.

Odubeko has hit 10 goals in eight games in a West Ham shirt, featuring for their Under-18's and Under-23's, as he shows exactly why he was a wanted man last summer.

Now, the striker has told West Ham's official website that it has been 'fantastic' at West Ham, admitting everybody has looked after him since making the move.

Odubeko added that he's found the move easier than expected, as he just got straight into playing and scoring without feeling that he had to make a big adjustment period in a new city.

“It’s been fantastic so far,” said Odubeko. “Everyone’s been so welcoming and everyone’s looked after me. Obviously it’s a whole different city and a whole different set-up, but West Ham have made me feel at home. In training spirits have always been high and everyone’s always pushing to get better.”

“I’ve found the move easier than I thought I would, just because I was just straight back in, playing and scoring goals again, so I’ve been really happy here,” he added.