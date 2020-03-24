'Wonderful': Ex-Liverpool player makes prediction about Ancelotti's Everton

Carlo Ancelotti's arrival at Goodison Park has Everton fans dreaming of Premier League success and ex-PSG star Momo Sissoko thinks they should be excited.

Momo Sissoko has put aside his Liverpool allegiances when discussing Everton’s hopes of breaking through the Premier League glass ceiling, telling Europa Calcio that Carlo Ancelotti could have a transformative impact on the Toffees.

While those on the red half of Merseyside are counting down the days until the Premier League trophy is in their grasp, Everton look set for another season outside the top six. But things are looking up at last.

Farhad Moshiri had hoped to turn Everton into a top-flight force when he became the club’s majority shareholder four years ago and, after disappointing spells under Ronald Koeman and Marco Silva, the Toffees finally have a coach to match their ambitions.

Sissoko, a midfielder who represented Liverpool between 2005 and 2008, believes the good times could be shared on both sides of Stanley Park in the near future. And he is well placed to pass judgement, having sampled the brilliance of Ancelotti first-hand at Paris Saint-Germain.

“(Ancelotti) has always left something special in whatever club he has been to. Next year he will build a very strong Everton, able to compete with the big names of the Premier League,” predicts the ex-Mali international.

“Ancelotti is a very good coach. I think he's doing a wonderful job with Everton. I'm sure next year he will build a very strong team to compete.”

Barring that 4-0 trouncing at the hands of Chelsea last time out, Everton have been much improved since a veteran Italian returned to English shores.

If their rumoured interest in the likes of Gigi Donnarumma, John McGinn and Andrea Belotti come to fruition, gatecrashing the top four might become a reality rather than a fuzzy pipe dream.