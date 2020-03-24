Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Talking to Edu': Director says Arsenal wanted 21-year-old; injury wrecked the deal

Danny Owen
Edu Arsenal's technical Director during Arsenal's Training Session on February 07, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League giants Arsenal added Pablo Mari to Mikel Arteta's squad after missing out on his Sao Paulo teammate Walce.

Walce of Brazil in action during a Olympic Soccer Friendly match between Brazil and Colombia at Pacaembu Stadium on September 05, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Sao Paolo held talks with Arsenal about a potential deal for centre-back Walce before a cruel injury blow forced the Gunners to turn to his highly-rated teammate Pablo Mari instead, sporting director Alexandre Passaro has told ESPN.

Finding left-sided centre-halves is no easy feat in today’s market, so the North London giants deserve plenty of credit for thinking outside the box to bring a one-time Manchester City youngster back to England after an impressive spell out of the limelight in South America.

Mari arrived on loan until the end of the season two months ago. And the 2019 Copa Libertadores winner has already caught the eye at the Emirates with his intelligent positioning and superb passing range.

 

But it seems that the former Etihad Stadium trainee was not the only Sao Paulo defender on Arsenal’s hit list.

“I can say that we had a conversation with Arsenal, we were talking to Edu Gaspar,” Passaro says, before admitting that an ill-timed injury wrecked Walce’s chances of a move to England.

“He ended up getting hurt, which happens.”

Brazil's Walce (R) vies for the ball with Bolivia's Franz Gonzalez (L) during their South American U-20 football match at El Teniente stadium in Rancagua, Chile on January 25, 2019. (Photo...

21-year-old Walce, a Brazil U23 international is now expected to miss the next few months with a cruciate ligament blow. By the time he returns, Mari might be a permanent member of Arsenal’s squad.

But, with Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi both facing uncertain futures at the Emirates beyond this summer, you can guarantee that Arsenal will be watching Walce’s recovery very closely indeed.

Interestingly, Edu was key to the deal that saw another Samba starlet, a certain Gabriel Martinelli, arrive in North London just last year.

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) controls the ball during the 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch