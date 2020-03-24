Quick links

Sold for £17m, former Tottenham player is now 10th in the Belgian league

Daniel Levy takes his seat in the stand for the game during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at White Hart Lane on September 18, 2016 in London, England.
Three years on, Spurs' decision to sell Kevin Wimmer to Premier League rivals Stoke City looks like a Daniel Levy masterstroke?

Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at White Hart Lane on March 17, 2016...

Daniel Levy is not exactly Mr Popular in North London these days.

But, while Tottenham’s much-maligned chairman has a lot to answer for in the eyes of many a Spurs fanatic, from the lack of investment in the playing staff to the decision to replace a purist with a pragmatist on the touchline, Levy’s decision to cash in on Kevin Wimmer now looks like nothing short of a masterstroke.

 

In the summer of 2017, the departure of a promising 24-year-old centre-half left the Tottenham faithful divided.

Wimmer had shown plenty of potential in his two seasons in the Premier League and, with Jan Vertonghen not getting any younger, he looked every inch a long-term replacement for the long-serving Belgian.

But, when he sealed that £17 million move to Stoke City three summers past, few would have predicted that things would go so badly, so quickly.

Stoke City's Austrian defender Kevin Wimmer (L) makes a painful challenge on Crystal Palace's Ivorian striker Wilfried Zaha during the English Premier League football match between Crystal...

Believe it or not, one of the most expensive flops in recent Premier League history is still, technically speaking a Stoke City player, albeit one who hasn’t worn the red and white stripes since January 2018.

These days, Wimmer is out of sight and out of mind, stuck in the middle of the Belgian Jupiler League table.

At 27, the Austrian should be in the prime of his career. Instead, his current employers, Royal Excel Mouscron, are closer to the bottom of the league than they are to the top.

For £17 million, Tottenham’s gain was most certainly Stoke’s loss. What's more, there are still another two years remaining on his Potters contract.

Kevin Wimmer forward of Mouscron fights for the ball with Cyle Larin defender of Zulte Waregem pictured during Jupiler Pro League Match between Excelsior Mouscron and SV Zulte-Waregem on...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

