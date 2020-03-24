Quick links

Reported Newcastle and Everton target has the hardest shot in his league

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti's Newcastle United and Steve Bruce's Everton reportedly want to bring Lazio's Serie A striker Felipe Caicedo back to the Premier League.

Felipe Caicedo has never been the most prolific of goal-scorers.

But there is more to the 31-year-old’s game than putting the ball in the back of the net.

After all, there is a reason why Caicedo has been entrusted to play such a big part in Lazio’s chase for a first Serie A title since the year 2000.

 

The veteran target man is strong as an ox and more than happy with his back to goal. And before you say ‘perfect for the Premier League’, we are way ahead of you.

Newcastle United and Everton have already been linked, via Ecuadorian publication Ecuagol, with a striker who wore the sky blue of Manchester City in the pre-Sheikh Mansour era potentially on his way back to England.

While Caicedo is never going to fire the Magpies or the Toffees into top six contention with a glut of goals (he has only once hit double figures in a single league campaign), that does not mean Premier League shot-stoppers can rest easy when he is lining up an effort on goal.

After all, no one in Serie A has a harder shot in their locker than the former Malaga, Levante and Espanyol man. According to TMW, not even Mario Balottelli (35kmh) can rival Caicedo (36kmh) when it comes to sheer power.

Caicedo might not always hit the target. But, when he does, it will take some stopping.

