Reported Arsenal and Leicester target outshone Adama Traore

Wolverhampton Wanderers struggled up against Kostas Tsimikas - could the Olympiakos star have paved the way for a move to the Premier League?

Adama Traore has made some of the greatest defenders in English football look like kids on a playground this season.

There was that famous double-salvo away at Manchester City, that barnstorming display against Tottenham Hotspur, that trademark assist against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

At his brilliant, explosive best, the Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman is all but unstoppable.

But, just two weeks ago, a 23-year-old left-back succeeded where Benjamin Mendy, Andy Robertson and Jan Vertonghen all failed during 2019/20. He stopped Traore dead in his tracks.

The former Barcelona wonder-kid certainly endured a rare off day when Wolves travelled to Olympiakos for the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash at a deserted Karaiskakis Stadium.

Thanks largely to a fine defensive display from Kostas Tsimikas, Olympiakos are in an excellent position ahead of the return leg at Molineux – whenever that takes place - after a 1-1 draw in Greece.

Tsimikas may be renowned for his swashbuckling style and his ability to wreak havoc in the final third. But a player who has found himself linked with a £23 million move to Arsenal and Leicester City in recent weeks showed when Wolves came to town that he is equally adept at the other end of the pitch, even when coming up against one of the most dangerous wingers in the game.

According to Sportime, Leicester have identified Tsimikas as a potential replacement for Ben Chilwell while Arsenal, via Napoli Online, are competing to bring the youngster to the Emirates, perhaps to succeed the erratic, injury-prone Sead Kolasinac.

Should Tsimikas move to England in the summer, Traore won’t be looking forward to facing him again.