Report: Tottenham will try again to land £18m Pochettino target this summer

Jose Mourinho is the Spurs boss these days but could he pick up where Poch left off and bring Freiburg's Bundesliga ace Robin Koch to the Premier League?

Tottenham Hotspur are set to renew their interest in the £18 million-rated Freiburg defender Robin Koch in the summer transfer window, according to Arena Napoli.

There may not be too many similarities between the purist that is Mauricio Pochettino and the arch-pragmatist Jose Mourinho, but it seems that Spurs managers past and present have one thing in common – they are both keen to bring a Germany international to North London.

One year after BILD first linked Tottenham with a move for Koch, reports in Italy suggest that Napoli will face competition for a technically gifted centre-half who has gone from strength to strength during a fine Bundesliga campaign.

A 23-year-old who forced his way into Joachim Low’s Germany squad in late-2019 looks like the ideal successor for the ageing Toby Alderweireld; no wonder Spurs are continuing to keep tabs on him.

Koch is not only excellent in the air, he has the passing range of a top-quality midfielder to boot.

His penchant for a raking diagonal certainly conjures up memories of Alderweireld at his peak, with the 31-year-old Belgian looking a shadow of his 2016 best in recent months.

Interestingly, Leeds United’s director of football Victor Orta told the Yorkshire Evening Post that Koch was on his radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

But, even if Leeds are promoted at long last, the lure of a European giant like Spurs or Napoli may be just too strong.

