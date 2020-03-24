Quick links

Report: Sunderland star pondering summer exit; move to Championship club appeals

League One hopefuls Sunderland need promotion to the Championship if they are to keep reported Blackburn Rovers target Jon McLaughlin.

Jon McLaughlin is determined to prove himself at Championship level again with, or potentially even without, Sunderland according to Lancs Live, with Blackburn Rovers keen on the experienced Scottish goalkeeper.

After a difficult start to his second season at the Stadium of Light, the 32-year-old shot-stopper has been back to his brilliant best in recent weeks, keeping eight clean sheets in 13 League One games since the turn of the year.

But with McLaughlin’s contract due to expire at the end of the campaign – whenever that may be – Sunderland are facing up to the prospect of losing one of the Football League’s most accomplished glovesmen on a free.

 

Blackburn are interested and, if the Black Cats miss out on a return to the Championship, McLaughlin could be tempted to pack his bags and swap Wearside for Lancashire.

The report claims that the ex-Hearts favourite is waiting to see how Sunderland’s promotion push pans out before making a decision on his future.

McLaughlin is desperate to play in the second-tier again, having sampled Championship football with Burton Albion, although it remains to be seen if he will be forced to leave Sunderland behind to achieve his ambitions.

At least Sunderland have Lee Burge waiting in the wings if McLaughlin does indeed go. There is also youngster Anthony Patterson, who has been compared to England number one Jordan Pickford.

