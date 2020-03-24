Report: Southampton, QPR and Bournemouth battling to sign impressive Englishman

Premier League clubs are reportedly competing for Bristol Rovers' Alfie Kilgour, as are Championship duo Millwall and Queens Park Rangers?

Bristol Rovers defender Alfie Kilgour is a summer target for Southampton, Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers, according to reports from the Bristol Live.

Is there a better club than Bournemouth when it comes to identifying rough diamonds from the lower leagues?

Over the years, David Brooks, Callum Wilson, Charlie Daniels and many more have been snapped up by Eddie Howe after a making a name for themselves lower down the Football League, and Kilgour feels very much like the archetypal Cherries signing.

The Bath-born 21-year-old has stood out in League One during a mixed season for Bristol Rovers, and his performances have apparently caught the eye of Bournemouth’s South Coast rivals Southampton, too.

Only one team (Aston Villa) have conceded more goals in the Premier League across 2019/20 than Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints.

The chance to play top-flight football will surely appeal to Kilgour, even if he is loving life at his boyhood club Bristol Rovers, while QPR and Millwall are keen to give the youngster a chance in the Championship, too.

Queens Park Rangers have conceded far too many soft goals under Mark Warburton, with a porous back line undermining a star-studded attack led by the brilliant Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Maybe joining QPR would represent a more sensible stepping stone for Kilgour, who was on loan at Non-league Maidenhead United as recently as last season.