Report: Southampton leading the race to sign £7.5m Champions League player

Premier League outfit Southampton need a new right-back - could KRC Genk's Joakim Maehle fit the bill for Ralph Hasenhuttl?

Southampton are leading the chase to sign £7.5 million Genk defender Joakim Maehle ahead of the summer transfer window, according to TuttoBolognaWeb.

The Saints might have landed a new right-back in January, snapping up Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kyle Walker-Peters, but they could find themselves back at square one within a few months.

 

After all, there is no option-to-buy clause in Walker-Peters’ contract. Cedric Soares, who is currently enjoying a temporary spell at Arsenal, is also set to depart St Mary’s as a free agent sooner rather than later with his contract due to expire in July as it stands.

Fortunately, Southampton appear to be at the front of the queue for a ready-made replacement – the swashbuckling Dane Maehle.

Reports in Italy suggest that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are leading Serie A outfit Bologna in the race for a very modern full-back who impressed in the Champions League group-stages for Genk in the first half of 2019/20.

The 22-year-old, who is available for as little as £7.5 million, has produced five goals and 14 assists since the start of the 2018/19 season and feels like something of a throwback to the days when Southampton were famed for snapping up rough diamonds from all over Europe.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

