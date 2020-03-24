Report: Southampton leading the race to sign £7.5m Champions League player

Premier League outfit Southampton need a new right-back - could KRC Genk's Joakim Maehle fit the bill for Ralph Hasenhuttl?

Southampton are leading the chase to sign £7.5 million Genk defender Joakim Maehle ahead of the summer transfer window, according to TuttoBolognaWeb.

The Saints might have landed a new right-back in January, snapping up Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kyle Walker-Peters, but they could find themselves back at square one within a few months.

After all, there is no option-to-buy clause in Walker-Peters’ contract. Cedric Soares, who is currently enjoying a temporary spell at Arsenal, is also set to depart St Mary’s as a free agent sooner rather than later with his contract due to expire in July as it stands.

Fortunately, Southampton appear to be at the front of the queue for a ready-made replacement – the swashbuckling Dane Maehle.

Reports in Italy suggest that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are leading Serie A outfit Bologna in the race for a very modern full-back who impressed in the Champions League group-stages for Genk in the first half of 2019/20.

The 22-year-old, who is available for as little as £7.5 million, has produced five goals and 14 assists since the start of the 2018/19 season and feels like something of a throwback to the days when Southampton were famed for snapping up rough diamonds from all over Europe.