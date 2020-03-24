Report shares the pact Newcastle's players once made about Steve Bruce

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley made the controversial decision to replace Rafa Benitez with a manager with a less-than-impressive Premier League record.

Newcastle United fans were understandably disappointed to see Rafa Benitez walk out the door but, according to the Chronicle, the players decided to stay united behind Steve Bruce from day one.

Back in the summer of 2019, the popularity of owner Mike Ashley plummeted lower than ever before.

Not only did the Magpies boss let an elite-level, Champions League winning boss turn his back on the club, he then made the contentious decision to replace Benitez with a man who, with all due respect, simply cannot hold a candle to the Spaniard’s glittering reputation.

Bruce has spent more of his coaching career in the Champions League than the Championship and there was a lot of scepticism among a deeply unhappy fan base when his appointment was confirmed.

However, it is a credit to the attitude and togetherness of this Newcastle squad that they immediately made the decision to pull in the same direction, regardless of the fury on the terraces.

The Chronicle claims that the Magpies squad made a ‘pact’ to support Bruce during their pre-season trip to China, even before the ex-Sunderland boss had been officially unveiled by the Tyneside giants.

Some nine months on, Bruce is not exactly Mr Popular at St James’ Park but he has lifted Newcastle clear of the relegation zone while reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2006. There is a togetherness and a spirit about this side, even if quality is something of a rarity.

Who knows, if Bruce can add some flair to the pragmatism, Ashley’s decision might be justified in the end.