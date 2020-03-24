Report: Liverpool in pole position for bargain £7m signing

Premier League leaders Liverpool could win the race for Schalke's Bundesliga youngster Malick Thiaw, leaving Napoli, PSG and AC Milan disappointed.

Liverpool are leading the chase to sign Malick Thiaw from Schalke after holding talks with the centre-back’s representatives, according to claims provided by Arena Napoli.

Despite only making his Bundesliga debut earlier this month against Hoffenheim, the latest fresh-faced starlet to emerge out of one of German football’s most feted academy systems could already be on his way out of Gelsenkirchen.

Thiaw’s agent has opened negotiations with AC Milan, PSG and, yes, Premier League leaders Liverpool with a defender who has been compared to Champions League winner Joel Matip seemingly set for a big summer move.

Napoli are keen too with their search for defensive reinforcements well documented. But it seems that there is an acceptance at the Stadio San Paolo that Thiaw will not begin the 2020/21 season wearing their iconic, sky blue shirt.

Liverpool are in pole position, ArenaNapoli claims, with the Merseyside giants seemingly set to add another teen talent to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, less than a year after the deals that brought Harvey Elliott and Sepp Van der Berg to Anfield from Fulham and PEC Zwolle respectively.

The report adds that Thiaw has a £7 million release clause in his contract, which certainly makes this German-born centre-half of Finnish and Senegalese descent a risk worth taking.

With Dejan Lovren expected to go in the next few months, it will be interesting to see whether Klopp would promote Thiaw to the first-team immediately or look to bring in another, more experienced option.