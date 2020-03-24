Report: Jurgen Klopp desperate to agree new Liverpool contract for £25m star

Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool have been facing questions about Gini Wijnaldum's future at Anfield?

Liverpool are in talks to tie Gini Wijnaldum down to a new contract, with the Evening Standard reporting that Jurgen Klopp is ‘desperate’ to keep the flying Dutchman at Anfield for at least another season or two.

One of the most underrated footballers on English shores is finally getting the credit he deserves thanks to some stand-out performances on the biggest stage of all.

It was Wijnaldum who almost single-handedly ripped up Atletico Madrid’s watertight back line in the Champions League last 16, scoring with a trademark header before setting Roberto Firmino’s effort with a cross Trent Alexander-Arnold would have been proud of.

Just ten months ago, he also etched his name into Anfield folklore with that stunning display against Barcelona in a 4-0 semi-final trouncing.

But at 29, and with his contract due to expire next summer, speculation has been rife about the future of a former Newcastle United ace who set Liverpool back £25 million four years ago.

According to the Standard, however, negotiations over an extended deal are underway with Klopp understandably very keen to keep hold of this Swiss army knife of a midfielder.

Wijnaldum has shone in a whole variety of positions this season with his all-action style, a superb passing range combined with boundless energy and an eye for goal making him pretty much the epitome of Klopp’s high-octane style of football.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of highly-rated young midfielders of late, Sport claiming that they are in talks with Lille’s Boubakary Soumare, but it remains to be seen whether his future is tied directly to that of Wijnaldum's.