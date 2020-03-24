Report: Bilic wants 24-year-old permanently at West Brom but £10m fee is a problem

West Bromwich Albion are flying in the Championship with Filip Krovinovic shining at the Hawthorns on loan from Portuguese giants Benfica.

West Bromwich Albion are hoping to tie down Filip Krovinovic to a permanent transfer this summer, according to the Express and Star, but Benfica’s £10 million price-tag could be something of a sticking point.

Last summer, after Slaven Bilic took over at The Hawthorns, the Baggies landed two attacking midfielders on loan from a pair of Portuguese giants.

And like the buoyant Brazilian Matheus Pereira, who has contributed 18 goals and assists in his debut Championship campaign, Krovinovic has shone in the famous striped shirt.

A Croatian midfielder with the poise and class of a Luka Modric or a Matteo Kovacic, the 24-year-old has not quite hogged the headlines like Sporting Lisbon star Pereira but his impact on West Brom’s promotion push should not be understated.

Compatriot Bilic is a huge fan of Krovinovic and, if West Brom do finish in one of the two automatic promotion positions and seal a return to the Premier League, a long-term stay at The Hawthorns appears to be on the cards.

But while West Brom have a deal in place to land Pereira for £9 million when he makes his 30th start for the club (A Bola), striking an agreement with Benfica might not be quite so straightforward.

Record claims that the reigning Primeira Liga champions want £10 million for Krovinovic, who played just 36 minutes for the Eagles during the entire 2018/19 campaign. With a similar sum set aside for Pereira, West Brom are planning to haggle with Benfica in an attempt to agree a reduced fee (Express and Star).

£10 million would make Krovinovic the third-most expensive player in West Brom’s history.