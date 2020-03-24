Player Leeds sold last summer now linked with big-money AC Milan move

Championship table-toppers Leeds United could see Caleb Ekuban make a move to Serie A giants Milan this summer.

It is fair to say when Leeds United sold Caleb Ekuban for less than £1 million, they did not expect to see this Elland Road flop linked with a big-money move to a seven-time European champion less than 12 months on.

So it is to Ekuban’s eternal credit that he has bounced back in style from a forgettable spell in West Yorkshire, catching the eye of not only Lazio and Rangers but also the Italian giant that is AC Milan.

According to Fanatik, the Rossoneri are on the lookout for a new forward and they have turned to Turkey, Trabzonspor in particular, in an attempt to land a bargain.

Crystal Palace’s forgotten man-turned-goal-scoring machine Alexander Sorloth is one option with Ekuban the other.

Alongside Sorloth, the Italy-born Ghana international has rediscovered his golden touch in the Super Lig, providing goals and assists aplenty in the city of Trabzon. And his price-tag has gone through the roof, too.

Leeds accepted a bid of just £900,000 from Trabzonspor last summer. Now, the £9 million-rated forward is worth a staggering ten times more (Fotospor).

Milan may no longer be the relentless winning machine that dominated Italian and European football in a golden past but they remain one of the most iconic clubs in world football.

And surely Ekuban wouldn’t have to think twice about the prospect of making a name for himself at the San Siro.