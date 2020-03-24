Quick links

Liverpool and Arsenal allegedly handed transfer boost as Conte reportedly can't afford £23m target

Danny Owen
Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta reportedly want to bring Frankfurt's Bundesliga ace Evan Ndicka to the Premier League - but what about Inter Milan?

Liverpool and Arsenal have been handed an Evan Ndicka boost with Tuttosport claiming that the highly-rated defender is just too expensive for Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Just one year after Ante Rebic, Sebastien Haller and Luka Jovic all bid farewell to the Commerzbank Arena, ripping apart Eintract Frankfurt’s holy trinity strike-force, the Bundesliga outfit could be about to lose another key player; albeit one who has made his name at the other end of the pitch.

Ndicka, a Paris-born France U21 international, moved to Germany from Auxerre in 2018 and has gone from strength to strength under Adi Hutter, helping Frankfurt reach the Europa League semi-finals last season.

 

Those impressive performances have caught the eye of Premier League pair Liverpool and Arsenal, according to Sky Sports, with a left-footed centre-half like Ndicka like hens’ teeth in today’s game.

The looming challenge of Antonio Conte’s rejuvenated Inter represented a rather daunting challenge for the Reds and the Gunners although, according to reports in Italy, the Nerazzuri could be out of the chase before it has even begun.

Tuttosport claims that Inter view Ndicka’s £23 million price-tag as far too high, and will instead go all out for Hellas Verona youngster Marash Kumbulla.

Liverpool, for what it’s worth, have shown that they are more than happy to spend big on the right player. Whether Arsenal can afford to splash out £23 million on a still unproven 20-year-old, however, is another matter entirely.

The Gunners will find transfer funds hard to come by next summer with Champions League riches becoming a distant memory.

