Quick links

Everton

Aston Villa

Premier League

Everton's two reported £50m-plus targets suggest Moshiri's finally on to a winner

Danny Owen
Farhad Moshiri, Everton owner is seen prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on November 5, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League Everton need reinforcements if they are to reach the next level - how about Aston Villa's John McGinn and Torino's Andrea Belotti?

Supporters of Aston Villa display a banner in favour of John McGinn who has the nickname of Meatball during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Watford FC at Villa Park on...

As Farhad Moshiri has discovered to the cost of his personal fortune, £500 million is not guaranteed to get you anywhere these days.

In the four years since becoming the majority shareholder at Everton Football Club, the Iranian businessman has invested huge sums on new players, from Yannick Bolasie to Cenk Tosun, Sandro Ramirez to Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane to Yerry Mina.

With the Toffees failing to crack the top six in each of the last three seasons, it is fair to say Moshiri hasn’t seen much return on his investment.

 

That doesn't mean, however, that there is not value to be found even in today’s madcap market.

If reports are to be believed, Everton have identified John McGinn and Andrea Belotti as two of their top summer targets (TEAMtalk and Tuttomercatoweb), although the Scot and the Italian are both expected to set the Merseysiders back over £50 million apiece.

Unlike during previous transfer windows, however, this would not only represent money well spent but a more considered and intelligent transfer strategy.

McGinn, after all, has proven himself to be a potentially elite-level Premier League midfielder, even in a struggling Aston Villa side.

This ankle-biting little terrier combines the passing range and technique of an Andre Gomes or a Gylfi Sigurdsson with the energy of a Fabian Delph, making him precisely the kind of all-action enforcer Ancelotti is crying out for.

John McGinn of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Belotti, in stark contrast, has spent his entire career in his Italian homeland. But this is an old-fashioned, powerhouse number nine who thrives with his back to goal, displaying tremendous work-rate with clinical finishing skills.

He has averaged 17 goals a season in each of his five years with Torino and, at £53 million, he might just be the Romelu Lukaku replacement that Everton have been scouring the market for.

Easing the burden on the excellent yet still young Dominic Calvert-Lewin wouldn’t go amiss either.

Moshiri has certainly speculated. Accumulated? Less so. But things may be about to change at last.

Andrea Belotti of Torino FC celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and Torino FC at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on December 22,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch