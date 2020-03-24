Quick links

Everton could shatter their wage structure to land reported £200,000-a-week target

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Watford FC and Everton FC at Vicarage Road on February 01, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Everton are reportedly planning to raid Serie A underachievers AC Milan so is Gianluigi Donnarumma going to replace Jordan Pickford?

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan salutes the fans at the end of the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 10, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Top players don’t come cheap. Especially in this strangely dystopian, post-Neymar-to-PSG world.

With Everton forcing themselves into the frame to sign AC Milan’s contract rebel Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the goalkeeper’s bargain £23 million price-tag feels like something of a red herring.

With just one year remaining on the 21-year-old’s contract, and with the prospect of fresh terms looking like nothing more than a pipe dream as it stands, Milan may be forced to sell one of the world’s next footballing superstars for a fraction of his market value.

 

For £23 million, Donnarumma is nothing short of a no-brainer for an Everton side who may have grown a little tired with Jordan 'butterfingers' Pickford in recent months.

But it won’t be as easy as just handing over the fee to Milan and celebrating a job well done. Everton must find a way to fund his massive wage demands, which may provide its own set of challenges.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy looks on prior to the training session at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on May 30, 2018 in Florence, Italy.

Donnarumma currently earns a staggering £200,000-a-week at the San Siro, according to ESPN. Such a sum dwarfs the amount taken home by Everton’s top earners, with Spotrac claiming that both Bernard and Yerry Mina are currently being paid a relatively paltry £120,000-a-week.

Signing a goalkeeper with the potential, the prestige and the reputation of Donnarumma would obviously represent a sizeable coup for an Everton side with dreams of grandeur.

But footballers are competitive beasts. How would the Goodison Park dressing room deal with a player arriving and immediately becoming the club’s top earner by at least £80,000 a week?

Donnarumma would be under pressure to perform immediately, not just from the fans but from his own teammates, too.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and AC Milan at Stadio Artemio Franchi on February 22, 2020 in Florence, Italy.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

