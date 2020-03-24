Quick links

'Best I've played with': Leeds ace compares Whites team-mate to £16m star

Danny Owen
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are well placed to lift the Championship title - two years after Ruben Neves achieved the feat with Wolves.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Barry Douglas has described Leeds United team-mate Kalvin Phillips as the best player he has ever shared a dressing room with, comparing the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ to Wolves’ Ruben Neves in quotes reported by the club’s official website.

As Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolverhampton winning machine brought the Championship title to the Black Country in 2018, many were making the case that, in Neves, the best player in the history of England’s second tier was pulling the strings in Old Gold.

These days, the £16 million former Porto captain is shining in the Premier League on a weekly basis with Phillips arguably taking the mantle as the Championship’s most influential midfielder.

 

This former jack-of-all-trades has been turned into a master of everything by Marcelo Bielsa, making himself nigh-on indispensable to a Leeds side just nine games away from securing their place back amongst the elite.

And Douglas, who left Wolves for Leeds in a £3 million deal two years ago, is well placed to pass judgement on two metronomic midfield maestros.

“As a defensive midfielder and an array of passing Kalvin Phillips is probably the best I’ve played with. Similarly Reuben Neves, with his vision and passing, both can make passes look so simple that others can’t play,” Douglas says.

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers is congratulated by team mates Conor Coady and Diogo Jota after scoring their second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match...

Phillips may be a Leeds local, the sort who bleeds white if cut. Though the West Yorkshire giants will know in their heart of hearts that keeping their star man at Elland Road requires them to finally bring Premier League football back to one of England’s most passionate sporting cities.

Like Neves, Phillips belongs at the top level.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United tackles George Honeyman of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

