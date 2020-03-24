Could Leeds look at freebie who Orta's already signed once?

The Leeds United guru has signed the veteran defender once before.

Let's face facts, Leeds United probably won't be able to keep Ben White in West Yorkshire.

The 22-year-old defender has impressed during a season-long loan at Elland Road, but he's certainly going back to Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

And with links to Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea, there are bigger fish than Leeds in the equation for now.

Bizarrely, Liam Cooper might be the Whites' only senior and recognised centre-back this summer, with Gaetano Berardi out of contract, so Director of Football Victor Orta should probably consider signing two or three or four central defenders.

One player who Orta might consider is a certain Martin Caceres.

The Uruguay international, who has 98 caps for his country, is months away from being released by Fiorentina and Leeds are going to need some experience next season, if they're back in the Premier League.

Caceres turns 33 in April and although his best years are behind him, he'll be available for free and Orta already knows him.

The Spaniard brought the veteran defender to Sevilla in 2011 and although Caceres has already flopped once in England, making just one appearance for Southampton, his CV doesn't lie.

He has played for Barcelona and has had three spells with Italian giants Juventus, the most recent of which was only last season.

Caceres, who won six Serie A titles in Turin, isn't the ideal replacement for White at Leeds, but he is experienced, available and has history with the man pulling the strings at Thorp Arch.