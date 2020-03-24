Celtic could now sign player for dirt cheap, worth £10m in 2018

If Celtic go back for Scott McKenna, they might get him for a knock-down price.

It seems an age ago now, but Celtic were hot on Scott McKenna's heels at one point.

The Hoops had bids rejected by Aberdeen both in 2018 and 2019, with the Dons valuing him at £10 million once upon a time.

With Kristoffer Ajer linked with a move away in recent weeks, Celtic might need a new centre-back this summer.

And if they go back for McKenna, they might be able to pick him up on the cheap.

That's because the pandemic-related suspension of Scottish football is wreaking havoc on a lot of clubs' finances and the Pittodrie club are starting to feel the effects of reduced revenue.

In fact, the club are facing losses of a whopping £5 million [Herald Scotland] and that's where Celtic can benefit.

If the Hoops know that Aberdeen are strapped for cash then Derek McInnes might be forced to sell some of his best players, the club's biggest assets, for much less than they could have sold them for if they were stronger financially.

In times like these, Scottish clubs won't want to benefit from another's downfall, even Premiership rivals, but a good deal is a good deal at the end of the day and if McKenna - worth £7 million last year [The Times] - is made available on the cheap then you wonder whether Celtic could turn it down.