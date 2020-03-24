Can garages stay open during coronavirus? Are MOT tests cancelled?

As Boris Johnson announces stricter measures, are MOT tests being cancelled due to coronavirus?

Updates from the Prime Minister are coming every day now and Monday night's was the most severe yet.

Boris Johnson has been urging people to practice social distancing and he has now taken the country to virtual lockdown.

That means that people are limited to one walk per day with a maximum of one other person and non-essential shops are being shut to ease crowding wherever possible.

Pubs, clubs and restaurants have been shut since Friday and the public must now acknowledge that their social lives have been paused for the foreseeable future.

But there are more practical concerns for people who have been told to stay indoors, in terms of the likes of driving tests and MOTs.

Many events are being affected, with Glastonbury deciding to postpone this year's highly anticipated event until next year. However, many with MOTs scheduled are curious as to whether garages are still open and whether MOTs have been cancelled due to coronavirus.

SEE ALSO: What to do if you have driving tests scheduled





Are MOT tests cancelled because of coronavirus?

No, not yet.

On Monday, 23th March, 2020, the government website stated that all MOT tests for cars, motorcycles and light vans are currently under review.

Vehicle approval tests are suspended for up to 3 months due to coronavirus, but they are different to MOTs.





What to do if you have an MOT scheduled

The government website had limited information on that front, as of Tuesday, 24th March, 2020.

All it said to do was to check back on the website for updates.

With the situation under review, perhaps something will change in the coming days.

This is clearly an issue which is moving fast, like so many across the rest of the country, so keep checking.

MUST-READ: Here's how to get a self isolation note online

Can garages stay open during coronavirus?

Yes.

In the wake of Mr Johnson's address to the nation on Monday night, the BBC put together a list of businesses which will not need to close.

Garages, as well as petrol stations and car rentals are among those which will be permitted to remain open despite the stricter measures from the Prime Minister.