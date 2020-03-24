'Believe it when I see it': Some Spurs fans react to rumour about 11-goal Englishman

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has suffered more injury woe this season.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have offered their thoughts on Twitter after a report emerged about the future of their star striker Harry Kane.

The Daily Star has claimed that Tottenham feel the elite clubs, who are seemingly keen on Kane's signature, would not be willing to pay around £250 million to lure him away from North London.

Prior to football being postponed because of the global health pandemic, Spurs were heading into one direction and that was towards no European football for next season.

Even though Kane is a boyhood fan, it would have been very testing for Spurs to keep hold of their star man, who has scored 11 Premier League goals this season despite only playing for half of the campaign, without European football.

But given the current situation, Spurs are seemingly confident of keeping their star player, as fans have offered mixed thoughts on the report.

There are some sections who feel that the overpriced and inflated market is seemingly coming to an end, whilst others won't believe any rumours about Kane until he is still donning their shirt for next season.

Kane has been one of the most dangerous strikers in world football for a number of years now, but injury has constantly hurt his chances of adding more goals to his name and putting more golden boots on his mantelpiece.

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to the Kane rumours:

I’d rather we keep him because he wanted to stay, rather than because other clubs couldn’t afford him. — Mark Siggers (@Siggs72) March 22, 2020

We seem to be the only club benefitting from this trgedy — Billy Mcgon (@billytheyido) March 22, 2020

Was NEVER going to happen — Wellsy (@wellsy1981) March 22, 2020

Not be able to leave even if we did sell him — Mark (@Mark_In_Madrid) March 22, 2020

Believe it when I see it. — Mason (@YorkshireYid78) March 23, 2020

Transfer fees are going to collapse in the next window. — Gareth Thomas (@gareththomas54) March 22, 2020

So glad our wage budget is what it is — Geordieandproud (@Geordieonhol) March 22, 2020