Tottenham Hotspur

'Believe it when I see it': Some Spurs fans react to rumour about 11-goal Englishman

Amir Mir
Supporter of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur at the Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in Leipzig Germany
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has suffered more injury woe this season.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane in action during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Wednesday 1st January 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have offered their thoughts on Twitter after a report emerged about the future of their star striker Harry Kane. 

The Daily Star has claimed that Tottenham feel the elite clubs, who are seemingly keen on Kane's signature, would not be willing to pay around £250 million to lure him away from North London. 

 

Prior to football being postponed because of the global health pandemic, Spurs were heading into one direction and that was towards no European football for next season.

Even though Kane is a boyhood fan, it would have been very testing for Spurs to keep hold of their star man, who has scored 11 Premier League goals this season despite only playing for half of the campaign, without European football. 

But given the current situation, Spurs are seemingly confident of keeping their star player, as fans have offered mixed thoughts on the report.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United...

There are some sections who feel that the overpriced and inflated market is seemingly coming to an end, whilst others won't believe any rumours about Kane until he is still donning their shirt for next season. 

Kane has been one of the most dangerous strikers in world football for a number of years now, but injury has constantly hurt his chances of adding more goals to his name and putting more golden boots on his mantelpiece. 

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to the Kane rumours: 

