'Beautiful to see': Rio Ferdinand absolutely loves watching Arsenal duo play together

Mikel Arteta has been keen to promote Arsenal's best prospects since being appointed at the Emirates Stadium.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that he absolutely loved watching Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli link up together.

During a question and answer session on his personal Instagram channel, Ferdinand had positive words to say about the Arsenal duo.

And, having watched them link up against Bournemouth, he thinks that Arsenal could have a great partnership building down their left-hand side.

“He [Saka] is going to have a fantastic future. If him and Martinelli keep that partnership out wide, I watched it against Bournemouth, they mesmerised me,” the former United defender said.

“The confidence out there, the way that they played in sync, was beautiful to see.

“He is going to have to fight Tierney for a position because he’s an investment they have played. Are they going to have to play him?”

Saka has enjoyed a wonderful breakthrough season at Arsenal this term.

Despite starting out of position at left-back the youngster has caught the eye, with his performances belying his tender years.

Saka’s natural desire to go forward has given Arsenal a real potent outlet down the left, and he has claimed nine assists across all competitions.

Martinelli, meanwhile, has been in fine form during his first campaign in English football - and has 10 goals to his name in 26 appearances.