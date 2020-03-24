Are prison visits still going ahead in the UK? How the health concerns could affect you

With the current medical crisis spreading rapidly at an immeasurable rate, there is much uncertainty regarding common practices across the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced even more stringent measures on Monday night in an attempt to keep people indoors and prevent any further spread.

These measures include limiting people to exercise outside the house to just once a day, in a group of no more than two, and the closing of all non-essential shops.

What may seem like drastic measures are deemed necessary in these unprecedented circumstances which is bound to lead to a number of questions regarding the seniority of the actions put in place.

People will wonder what they are to do if they develop symptoms of the virus with testing only being done in hospitals at present.

Some people may be wondering about whether they are able to visit loved ones or whether prison visitation is to carry on as scheduled.

Here we've got all the information you need...

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks and takes questions during a press conference in Downing Street regarding the coronavirus outbreak, on March 9, 2020. in London, England.

Are prison visits still going ahead the UK?

No, not yet.

According to Gov.UK's official website, people are encouraged not to visit someone in prison if they or someone they live with has developed symptoms regarding to Covid-19.

The website has also released a series of guidelines that have been encouraged for visitors to read ahead of their arrivals.

What to do if you have a visit scheduled?

The government website had limited information on that front, as of Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

In the meantime, the most proactive thing to do would be to regularly check the website for updates.

With the situation under increasing review, there is expected to be changed in the coming days.

This is one of the numerous issues which will change with time, so the best advice is to keep checking.

When should I call 111?

Earlier this month, Mr Johnson urged the public not to call 111 if they had developed mild symptoms of coronavirus.

Instead, it was encouraged for people to seek information online from the 111 service - which can be accessed from here.

It comes as an attempt to keep the process online enabling and enhancing the treatment of those with more serious symptoms.