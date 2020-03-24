Are pet shops closed due to coronavirus? Pets at Home and closures explained

Boris Johnson has got stricter with the UK, but are pet shops closed due to coronavirus?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took the UK into lockdown during his daily address to the nation on Monday night.

People are only permitted one outing for exercise every day, alongside no more than one other person, to limit the spread the virus wherever possible.

Mr Johnson also said he will force non-essential shops to close to help ease crowding which can occur in busy establishments.

The measures will be reviewed within three weeks time but until then, life in the UK has changed beyond recognition and it's an uncertain time for everyone.

Some people may wonder which shops are deemed essential, and perhaps pet shops are among those which the public are not certain about.

So, are pet shops closed due to coronavirus? We've got the information on whether or not there are closures - explained.

Will Pets at Home still be open?

Yes.

There is no message on the Pets at Home website, as of Tuesday, 24th March, 2020 to say that their stores will be closing due to coronavirus.

The last post on their official Twitter feed was about what pet owners can do during social distancing.

Are pet shops closed due to coronavirus?

No.

After Mr Johnson's speech to the nation on Monday night, the BBC put together a list of businesses who were allowed to remain open.

Pet shops are on that list and their doors are allowed to remain open despite many other shops in the UK being forced to close.

That explains why Pets at Home have so far kept their doors open.

Why are pet shops still open?

Mr Johnson has gone further than ever in terms of enforcing shop closures to limit the spread given the current crisis.

But there are shops he's willing to allow to stay open because they're deemed essential.

So far, pet shops are on that list, which is good news for animal lovers.

One small plus side of the current situation are pet owners being able to spend more time with their animals and pet shops will remain open for the supplies they need.