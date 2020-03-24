Are funerals still going ahead? Here’s what Boris Johnson said

Boris Johnson gave a speech to the nation, forcing the cancellation of many events...

Boris Johnson has been steadily ramping up the UK's attempts to combat the current medical crisis.

On Monday night, he took the unprecedented step of placing the country under lockdown, largely because people were being irresponsible last weekend.

As per BBC, that means that people cannot meet with friends, cannot go for a walk with more than one other person and all non-essential shops will be closed down.

Functions are also events where people will tend to congregate, and Mr Johnson also announced measures with regards weddings, christenings and funerals.

Some people may be wondering what the current protocol is with regards those important event, so ere funerals still going ahead in the UK? Here's what Boris Johnson said...

Are funerals still going ahead?



Yes.

Mr Johnson outlined the new protocol for a variety of major events, such as weddings and baptisms, according to the BBC.

He said that funerals will still go ahead - at a time when hundreds of people are dying every day in the UK.

But all other events, such as weddings, baptisms and other celebrations will now be stopped by the government to help combat the spread of the virus wherever possible.

That underlines how serious the situation now is; social distancing is imperative.

What else did Boris Johnson say?

Mr Johnson also outlined the very limited situations in which leaving the house is justified.

The main one is shopping for food and medicine, as infrequently as possible.

One run, walk, or cycle per day is allowed for exercise, only with people you live with - or alone.

Moving children under the age of 18 between their parents' homes is permitted while key workers or those with vulnerable children can do the school run.

Travel to and from work must only be carried out if the job absolutely cannot be done from home - but this has raised questions within the construction industry.