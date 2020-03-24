Are court cases still going ahead? Understanding the government's new strict measures

As uncertainty, speculation and confusion engulf the UK, are court cases still going ahead?

The current health crisis has caused much confusion and uproar across the country, with many businesses and services forced to close their doors due to the spread and impact of Covid-19.

People are constantly seeking updates and are hoping for further clarity and information with Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has been providing daily press conferences to offer updates.

Last night, Mr Johnson issued a statement saying he was forced to enforce further actions following the closure of pubs, cafes and restaurants on Friday with new strict methods put in place to tackle the spread of Covid-19, including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people.

He said that people are to leave their homes only to exercise once and to travel to and from work where 'absolutely necessary'.

The report also added that people are to only show for 'essential' items to fulfil medical care or needs. Mr Johnson also ordered the immediate closure of shops selling non-essential goods.

With social distancing impacting the social lives of people up and down the country, many are curious as to whether court cases will resume as normal...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street as MPs return to Parliament following the Supreme Court ruling, on September 25, 2019 in London, England. Yesterday the Supreme...

Are court cases still going ahead?

No.

All jury trials in England and Wales are being temporarily suspended because of the health concerns and risks.

The decision by Lord Burnett of Maldon follows complaints about the safety and continuing with physical court hearings while the rest of the economy shuts down.

In his statement, the head of the judiciary, said: “I have decided that we need to pause jury trials for a short time to enable appropriate precautions to be put in place.

Burnett said: “As the prime minister has been telling the country, the spread of Covid-19 has continued to accelerate. “The clear message from the government is to take all precautions to avoid unnecessary contact.

“A review of the arrangements in our courts is called for. I have decided that we need to pause jury trials for a short time to enable appropriate precautions to be put in place.”

Magistrates’ Courts will only hear urgent cases today (overnight custody & prisoner production). Parties involved in all other hearings should not attend court unless contacted directly. You’ll be notified of new hearing date. This situation may change quickly. #coronavirus

— HMCTS (@HMCTSgovuk) March 24, 2020 @@TAG0@@ href="https://twitter.com/HMCTSgovuk/status/1242372339767050240">https://twitter.com/HMCTSgovuk/status/1242372339767050240

Will any cases be heard?

A statement from HM Courts & Tribunals Service has stated that Magistrates Courts will only hear urgent cases today.

Any parties involved in all other hearings have been encouraged not to attend court unless contacted directly.

The statement also added that people will be notified of new hearing dates from today.

It also revealed that the situation may change very quickly.