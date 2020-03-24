Are Argos stores still open? Understanding Boris Johnson's "essential shops"

As uncertainty, confusion and uproar sweep the UK, are retail outlets like Argos still open?

The current health crisis that has across the country that has led to much confusion and uncertainty, with many businesses having to close their doors to the advisement of government officials.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement which urged the public to only make the journey to and from 'essential' work.

The public have been urged to stay indoors and only leave the house to stock up on essential items and to exercise outside the just once per day.

People are consistently searching for information and updates regarding the severity of the situation and in what conditions are they authorised to leave their homes.

Mr Johnson has left the door open for food establishments and delivery service, which of course Argos falls into the category of the latter.

Social distancing and self-isolation is now the biggest impact on reducing the spread of Covid-19 up and down the country, and many are curious as to whether Argos stores are still open following the PM's latest announcement...

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019

Is Argos still open?

The quick answer, No.

Argos posted an update on their official Twitter page confirming that 'standalone' stores will be closed for the foreseeable future.

The tweet stated that individual standalone stores will be closed but stores linked with other retailers such as Sainsbury's. Websites and deliveries will be open as usual.

For any further developments and updates, make sure to follow Argos on their UK Twitter page for any more updates.

There was no specific statement on Argos' UK official website about the current medical crisis as of the morning of Tuesday, 24th March, 2020.

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement, standalone Argos stores are now closed. Our website is open as usual and still offering fast delivery. Argos stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets are still open. To find out more, visit https://t.co/K411mYzcbG — Argos (@Argos_Online) March 23, 2020

Why are Argos closed?

Mr Johnson has advised people to stay away from places where they may congregate which is why there is confusion regarding why only standalone stores have been shut.

Further, pubs and other restaurants have been urged to close, after the PM advised the public to avoid social gatherings where possible.

Argos' staff who are either involved with the website or delivery service will continue to work as normal, which for the time being will ensure a number of jobs will be temporarily secured.

Can I still get orders from Argos delivered?

Yes.

Argos specifically stated and have provided information that their delivery system will continue as normal and they have guaranteed a 'fast service'.

The website will also resume as normal so orders can be made via the official website.

If a customer want a product, they can either have their purchases sent to their homes or they can pick orders up from Argos stores in Sainsbury's.