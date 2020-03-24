Quick links

'Another good youngster': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing who Klopp wants now

Fans of Liverpool FC show their support during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on March 31, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool are reportedly keen on Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N'Dicka.

Evan Ndicka (R) of Frankfurt and Marco Richter (L) of Augsburg in action during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg

Liverpool may be in the market for a new defender this summer, with Dejan Lovren potentially set to leave Anfield for first-team football elsewhere.

The Reds do have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in Jurgen Klopp's defensive options, but Lovren's exit would leave a gap for a new signing.

What's also important is that Andrew Robertson has little natural cover behind him at left back, so finding a centre back who can also play at left back would be ideal.

 

Now, Sky Sports claim that Liverpool are interested in signing a player who fits that exact bill, as they're allegedly keen on Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N'Dicka.

Arsenal are though to be keen too, but the way he ticks the boxes for Liverpool – especially with his Bundesliga experience – means that a move to Anfield makes perfect sense.

N'Dicka, 20, initially emerged as a centre back with Auxerre, but has recently switched to play at left back for Frankfurt, and has impressed with two assists in 11 appearances there.

Evan Obite Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt and Matthias Zimmermann of Fortuna Duesseldorf battle for the ball during the Bundesliga match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and Eintracht Frankfurt

The Frenchman looks set for a huge future, which fits in well with Liverpool's recent strategy, and fans have been taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the rumour.

Some believe that Liverpool are being thrown into the mix to drive his price up, but others feel that he is 'another good youngster' and an interesting option to support Robertson at left back, even if he needs to improve his ability on the ball.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
