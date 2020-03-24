Everything you must know about how to catch spiders and visit tarantula island in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

The islands of Animal Crossing New Horizons are full of harmless butterflies for you to catch as well as a-hole wasps who unsuspectingly drop from trees to sting you. Not only that, but there are also terrifying spiders that you can catch and - if you're particularly brave and not afraid of the eight-legged beasty - you can even visit a mysterious island full of tarantulas.

You need to gather plenty of fish and bugs so you can give them to Tom Nook and then eventually Blather to create a museum for your island. The museum is arguably the coolest building in the entire game, so you'll want to get it sooner rather than later.

And this is where spiders come in. You can catch one to donate to Blather and you can then sell them for a generous amount of bells. And visiting tarantula island is one way to become filthy rich relatively quick.

How to catch the tarantula in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You need a bug net to catch spiders (tarantula) in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

It doesn't matter if it's flimsy or not, but it's impossible to catch a tarantula in Animal Crossing New Horizons without one.

In addition to requiring a bug net, there also certain months in which spiders can be caught.

These months are as follows:

January

February

March

April

November

December

As well as being able to only catch spiders during the above months, they can also only be found between the hours of 19:00 and 04:00. This makes them especially creepy because they attack at night like the hideous buggers they are.

Provided you have a bug net and are exploring your island during the aforementioned time and months, you must be cautious to catch a spider as an attack from one will result in you fainting and the tarantula disappearing.

Approach a spider with a bug net in your hand (hold A) and move towards them slowly until they raise their legs. Once they enter this pose, it's crucial that you stop moving so they don't lunge at you.

Yes, it's possible to catch them mid-leap, but you can also miss. This means it's ultimately better to be cautious rather than bold.

When the spider raises its legs and you have stopped, wait for it to drop its legs and then slowly move towards it again. Keep repeating this process until you can drop the net above its head and then hold it in your hands like a mad-lad.

How to visit tarantula island in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Visiting tarantula island in Animal Crossing New Horizons requires using a Nook Miles ticket at night rather than during the day.

After this, it's completely random as to whether you'll land on tarantula island as you could just as likely land on another Mystery Island.

As for why you'd want to seek this hellhole of creepy crawlies out, it's because tarantulas sells for a lot of money (8,000 bells) meaning they can be a quick route to having a pool of golden bells inside your home to swim in.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available on the Nintendo Switch