'An incredible club': Striker admits he wants to be playing for Rangers next season

Rangers may consider a permanent deal for Florian Kamberi.

Rangers took striker Florian Kamberi on loan in January, and the forward is now fighting for a long-term future at Ibrox.

The Gers saw Jermain Defoe go down with an injury in January, and with Alfredo Morelos out of form and temperamental at the best of times, Steven Gerrard wanted a new striker.

Rangers were linked with a host of options, but they ended up signing Kamberi, taking him on loan from Hibernian on deadline day in January.

Kamberi managed eight goals in 27 in the first half of the season at Hibs, but only three goals came in the league as his early promise at Easter Road fizzled out.

Kamberi has impressed in his first couple of months at Rangers, picking up a goal and an assist in eight appearances for the Gers whilst showing the versatility to play up front or out wide.

Rangers have been dismal in 2020, but Kamberi has been one of the few bright sparks, and the 25-year-old's form means he could earn a permanent move.

Now, Kamberi has told Blick that he thinks Rangers are an 'incredible club', praising the staff and the infrastructure at the club as 'the finest there could be'.

Kamberi added that he 'really' wants to stay at Ibrox long-term and play for the Gers next season, admitting that he has always dreamed of playing for Rangers ever since arriving in Scotland.

“Rangers are an incredible club. Everything there is the finest there could be. The infrastructure is outstanding and the staff are great,” said Kamberi. “When I moved to Scotland two years ago, my second game was against Rangers and since then I have dreamed of playing for them myself. I really want to stay here long term. Playing in front of 50,000 fans every other week is just awesome,” he added.