A break from pressure may do Patrick Bamford good at Leeds United

Leeds United star Patrick Bamford has been under pressure all season.

Patrick Bamford may turn out to be Leeds United's biggest beneficiary from the imposed sporting hiatus.

Bamford at this point has a solid goal return of 13 this season, although there have been long spells without him hitting the back of the net.

The Whites forward scored in Leeds' last game, the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

But before that he had gone seven consecutive games without a goal.

Bamford is used to pressure. He has had to deal with it ever since he signed for the club at £7 million from Middlesbrough in 2018.

This season it has been particularly intense, amid threats for his place from loanees Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa has backed him to the hilt, loyally. Sometimes this may have been to Bamford's detriment.

It has seen fan pressure on Bamford grow, and increased the scrutiny on his game, when perhaps all he needed was a small break.

Bielsa will make sure his players do not get a break physically during this lay-off.

What Bamford will get, is a mental rest. For the first time in nearly two seasons.

This could turn out to be exactly what he needs to produce his best football, whenever the games eventually return.