£6.5m star has barely kicked a ball since snubbing Celtic move in January

The Newcastle United winger wasn't keen on a move to Celtic earlier this year.

Celtic were dealt a very late transfer blow in January.

On deadline day, the Hoops had a bid accepted by Newcastle United to take Christian Atsu on loan for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

But according to The Express, the Ghana international snubbed the chance to join Celtic and wanted to fight for his place in the North-East.

Thing is, it's a fight that he was losing at the time of the pandemic-related hiatus.

Prior to football being suspended due to COVID-19, Atsu had only managed 13 minutes of football for the Magpies since declining a move to Parkhead.

He hasn't kicked a ball in the Premier League and his only game time since has come in a narrow FA Cup win away to Oxford United.

Atsu, a £6.5 million signing by the English side in 2016, doesn't appear to have much future at Newcastle under Steve Bruce, who has given him only 733 minutes of league football since August - the equivalent of around eight full matches.

He might've only had the guts of six weeks at Celtic anyway, because of the hiatus, but he might've done enough during that short time to convince Neil Lennon to sign him permanently once the fixtures resume.

The 28-year-old, contracted to United until 2021, has no long-term future at St James's Park, but he might've had one in Glasgow.