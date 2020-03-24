Quick links

£63m man's agents reportedly meet with rival club after Tottenham talks and Wolves interest

Aiden Cusick
A January Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers 'target' could be bound for Manchester United.

General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on April 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.

The representatives of a player linked with clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers in January met with Manchester United this month, according to ESPN.

The website claims that United are 'planning and hoping for summer of world-class signings' and that one name - that of Thomas Lemar - stands out.

It was reported that Tottenham held talks of their own with Lemar's club, Atletico Madrid, in January (Le10 Sport), with Wolves later entering the race (Goal).

 

But the French attacking midfielder or winger, for whom Atletico are rumoured to have paid £63 million two years ago (Transfermarkt), ultimately stayed put.

Lemar has appeared on just three occasions since then, though, and it is far from unlikely that he will move when the transfer window reopens.

But will the alleged contact from Manchester United spark Tottenham or Wolves into life?

Thomas Lemar during La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CA Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano on December 14, 2019 in Madrid, Spain .

Lemar would not have been against joining Tottenham in January, although for financial reasons the London club would have preferred the idea of ​​a loan with an option to buy, according to Le10 Sport.

Spurs' pursestrings may be looser in the summer transfer window, however, their subsequent capture of Steven Bergwijn means the interest may have cooled.

And the same could apply to Wolves, who recruited another player, Daniel Podence, in Lemar's position at the start of the year - clearing the way, potentially, for Manchester United to pounce.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

