£50m teenager says he wants to win the Champions League with Arsenal

Shane Callaghan
Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during Arsenal's Training Session on February 07, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The Arsenal sensation seemingly has no plans on leaving North London.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The only downside for Arsenal having a player like Gabriel Martinelli is the never-ending wave of speculation that he's always going to attract.

Martinelli has been at Arsenal for less than a year and the 18-year-old has already found himself linked with a £50 million move to Real Madrid [The Daily Mail].

The wee Brazilian attacker has been a revelation since joining the Gunners, and has reached double figures in terms of goals - three in the Premier League, three in the Europa League, four in the EFL Cup.

In fact, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called him the talent of the century late last year, which should illustrate what sort of gem the North Londoners have on their hands.

 

With a summer transfer window approaching - well, possibly approaching, due to the COVID-19 outbreak - it wouldn't be a big surprise if Arsenal fans were worried about losing Martinelli.

But his recent comments should indicate that he has no plans on leaving the Emirates Stadium any time soon.

Martinelli told Four Four Two that he has designs on becoming a legendary player for Arsenal - and even wants to win a first-ever Champions League title with them.

He said: "I want to win the Champions League and lots of domestic titles to make Arsenal’s fans very happy.

"They deserve the best – not only the supporters but all of the club’s staff. I’d like to give back to the club after everything they’ve done for me so far and, as a result, become a Gunners legend."

It isn't unusual for a player to tell football fans exactly what they want to hear, which is why Robbie Keane had about six different boyhood clubs, but there really is no rush for Martinelli to leave Arsenal.

He's clearly developing well and the club look to be moving in the right direction under Mikel Arteta.

Martinelli more than likely will be long gone from North London by the time he's 24, but that's plenty of time to become a legend for the club in the meantime.

Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli (C) vies with Olympiakos' Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo (R) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg football match between...

 

