3 years since Liverpool decided against signing Mahmoud Dahoud

Dan Coombs
Mahmoud Dahoud of Borussia Dortmund and Niklas Suele of FC Bayern Muenchen battle for the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool linked midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud looks lost at Dortmund.

It is three years since Liverpool abandoned a reported pursuit of Mahmoud Dahoud.

Dahoud was starring for Borussia Moenchengladbach in 2016 and their interest continued in subsequent transfer windows.

 

It was in March 2017 that Liverpool's interest ended as he signed a deal with Dortmund, which went through officially months later.

Goal reported at the time that the club were not convinced and felt he was not needed, with Jurgen Klopp wanting to build his midfield around Jordan Henderson.

This has become a successful decision for Liverpool on two fronts.

Firstly, Henderson has grown into the player Liverpool hoped he would be.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the FA Community Shield fixture between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 4, 2019 in London, England.

He is a Champions League winning captain, and on the verge of becoming a Premier League winner too.

Dahoud on the other hand has found it tough at Dortmund and now looks a little lost.

This season he has started only three Bundesliga games for the club and played just six times from the bench.

He probably would have been better off learning under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, but the Reds have not missed him over the three years since.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Mahmoud Dahoud of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the Borussia Dortmund Training Session on February 25, 2020 in Dortmund, Germany.

Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

