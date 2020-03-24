3 years since Liverpool decided against signing Mahmoud Dahoud

Liverpool linked midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud looks lost at Dortmund.

It is three years since Liverpool abandoned a reported pursuit of Mahmoud Dahoud.

Dahoud was starring for Borussia Moenchengladbach in 2016 and their interest continued in subsequent transfer windows.

It was in March 2017 that Liverpool's interest ended as he signed a deal with Dortmund, which went through officially months later.

Goal reported at the time that the club were not convinced and felt he was not needed, with Jurgen Klopp wanting to build his midfield around Jordan Henderson.

This has become a successful decision for Liverpool on two fronts.

Firstly, Henderson has grown into the player Liverpool hoped he would be.

He is a Champions League winning captain, and on the verge of becoming a Premier League winner too.

Dahoud on the other hand has found it tough at Dortmund and now looks a little lost.

This season he has started only three Bundesliga games for the club and played just six times from the bench.

He probably would have been better off learning under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, but the Reds have not missed him over the three years since.



