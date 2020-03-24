2019 Celtic recruit names fastest and most skilful Bhoys players, shares team he supported

Jonathan Afolabi signed for Celtic during last summer's transfer window.

The Celtic striker Jonathan Afolabi set up an Instagram Q&A session on Tuesday in an apparent attempt to combat isolation frustration.

In it, the Republic of Ireland international, who is currently on loan from Celtic to Dunfermline, answered questions ranging from who are his fastest, most skilful and funniest teammates, to which team he supports (spoiler alert: it isn't the Bhoys).

Here it is in full:

Q: Favourite goal you've scored for Ireland? A: Czech Republic, July 2019. Q: Who was your favourite player growing up? A: Didier Drogba. Q: When you were growing up, what team was it that you supported? A: Chelsea. Q: Favourite football players of all time? A: There's a lot but I'd say both Ronaldos and Messi. Q: Ronaldo or Messi? A: Ronaldo. Q: Funniest guy at Celtic? Don't lie A: Leigh Griffiths has his moments, gotta give it to him. Q: Favourite goal for Dunfermline? A: First one versus Dundee United. Q: Where in Ireland are you from? A: Dublin. Q: What are your impressions of Dunfermline since you joined? A: Really enjoying it so far, great experience. Q: Best player in the Celtic squad right now? A: Odsonne Edouard. Q: Favourite boots? A: T90 Q: Favourite Irish player growing up? A: Robbie Keane. Q: Fastest player in the Celtic squad? In my opinion it's Jeremie Frimpong. A: @jeremiefrimpong22 (eyes emoji) Q: Most skilful player at Celtic? A: Karamoko Dembele or Michael Johnston.

Celtic are said to have fought off interest from several English sides to sign Afolabi at the end of his Southampton contract last summer.

But the 20-year-old has yet to appear for the Bhoys' first team.