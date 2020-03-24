111: How to get an NHS self isolation note if you have coronavirus

NHS 111 is being flooded with questions as uncertainty sweeps across the UK...

The current medical crisis across the UK is spreading uncertainty and concern.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced even more stringent measures on Monday night to try and keep people indoors and help prevent further spread.

Those measures include limiting people to one walk per day, in a group of no more than two, and closing all non-essential shops.

These are unprecedented steps because these are unprecedented circumstances and there are bound to be worries for many people across the country.

There are also questions to be answered about what people can do if they feel they've got the virus, although testing is only really being done in hospitals at present.

Some people may be wondering about calling 111 to get a coronavirus self isolation note from the NHS and we've got the information you need.

What is an NHS self isolation note?

The NHS website says that if you live with someone who has coronavirus symptoms, you can get a self isolation note.

This is to send to your employer to prove that you need to stay off work to help prevent further spread of the virus.

They make it clear that you do not need to get a note from a GP, this can all be done digitally.

An NHS press release last week added that for the first seven days off work, employees don’t need any evidence for their employer.

After that week, employers may ask for evidence of having symptoms of coronavirus or living with someone who has, which the isolation note can be used to show.





How to get an NHS self isolation note

The same press release also explains how someone can get a self isolation note.

It says notes can be obtained via the NHS website and NHS 111 online. You will be asked to answer a few questions, then an isolation note will be emailed to you.

The note can be emailed to a trusted family member or friend, or direct to their employer if the person doesn't have an email address.

The service can also be used to generate an isolation note on someone else's behalf.

You can get to the isolation note service via https://111.nhs.uk/isolation-note/ or https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/, or via the NHS app.

When should I call 111?

Earlier this month, Mr Johnson urged the public not to call 111 if they had mild symptoms of coronavirus.

Instead, he encouraged them to seek information online from the 111 service - which can be accessed here.

That's the idea behind these digital self isolation notes; to move the process online and keep people free to treat those with more serious symptoms.