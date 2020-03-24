£10m man shares what the mood is like in the Leeds players group chat

Patrick Bamford has produced a number of mixed performances for Leeds United this season.

Patrick Bamford has shared that the Leeds players are trying to keep their spirits 'as high as they can be' in their group chat during these uncertain times.

The Leeds United striker shared that to lift the mood the players have been in 'frequent contact' in the group chat and there are 'a few jokes flying in', but they all understand the 'serious' nature the world currently finds itself in.

All professional sport around the globe has been postponed because of the global health pandemic, as English football in this country may not return for several months.

Nonetheless, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (23/03/20 at 19:30 pm), Bamford was asked how the Leeds players are keeping in contact with each other and what the mood is like.

"Yes, there has been frequent contact on the boy's group chat," Bamford told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I think everyone is trying to keep their spirits high or as high as they can be.

"There are a few jokes flying in and stuff. But I think everyone realises how serious the situation is, so it's nothing to be taken lightly."

Prior to football being postponed, Leeds were on a bit of a role and were sitting top of the Championship table.

For Bamford, it has been a season full of drama and big pressure on his shoulders. The former Chelsea man, who moved to Elland Road for £10 million from Middlesbrough in 2018 [BBC Sport], has had his fair share of tough months this term.

But his manager, Marcelo Bielsa has stood by him and his seemingly stubborn decision to stay with him is paying off given where Leeds' position is in the table.