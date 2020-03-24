£10m Championship star shares whether he thinks Leeds & WBA should be promoted

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are currently sat in the automatic promotion spaces in the Championship table.

Jed Wallace has suggested to NewsAtDen that Leeds United and West Brom should have to earn the right to be promoted.

Leeds and West Brom currently lead the way in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship.

However, with the EFL currently suspended, it is not clear whether Leeds or the Baggies will actually be able finish their fixtures.

That obviously throws up questions over whether Leeds and West Brom should be automatically promoted, if the season has to be terminated early.

But the Millwall winger thinks that the EFL’s priority should be to finish the campaign.

"Even though, in my opinion, Leeds and West Brom are the two best teams in the whole league, if they go up now people will be saying, 'you didn't do the whole season, it was Coronavirus year’,” the £10 million-rated midfielder (Daily Express) said.

"I think for everyone involved, emotionally and in terms of it being an equal playing ground, it's only right to play out the whole season.

"Liverpool and Leeds fans are probably feeling the same as us. The one year we can sneak into the play-offs there's a pandemic that stops us doing it.

"My overwhelming emotion is, 'we can't void the season, we can't void the season'. I've not even thought about when we're going to play the games, how we're going to play the games, who's going to be there. It's just a fear they're going to void it, which wouldn't sit right with me. It wouldn't be right.”

The EFL have suggested that their priority is to get the remaining games finished, but whether that will be possible still remains to be seen.

As things stand Leeds are currently leading the way in the Championship, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side holding a seven point advantage over third placed Fulham.

Wallace’s Millwall side, meanwhile, are sat in eighth place in the Championship table.