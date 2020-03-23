Quick links

‘Would be insane’: Some Liverpool fans excited at two reported transfer targets

General view inside the stadium showing a detailed view of a corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2018 in...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Dayot Upamecano and Houssem Aouar.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig at Veltins-Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Dayot Upamecano and Houssem Aouar.

According to Passione Inter, Liverpool have identified Upamecano as a potential replacement for central defender Dejan Lovren.

The report in the Italian news outlet has claimed that the 21-year-old central defender is in the notebook of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

According to Tribuna, the France Under-21 International will cost as much as €60 million (£56.22 million) in transfer fees.

 

Another player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window is midfielder Houssem Aouar.

According to The Liverpool Echo, the 21-year-old France Under-21 international midfielder is on the radar of the Reds.

According to WhoScored, Aouar has made 23 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lyon so far this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the process.

Some Liverpool fans have given their take on speculation regarding Upamecano and Aouar.

Below are some of the best comments:

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar reacts after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Girondins de Bordeaux on November 3, 2018, at the...

 

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar celebrates after scoring a goal during the Europa League (C3) football match Olympique Lyonnais (OL) versus Everton FC on November 2, 2017 at the...

