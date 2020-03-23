‘Would be insane’: Some Liverpool fans excited at two reported transfer targets

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Dayot Upamecano and Houssem Aouar.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Dayot Upamecano and Houssem Aouar.

According to Passione Inter, Liverpool have identified Upamecano as a potential replacement for central defender Dejan Lovren.

The report in the Italian news outlet has claimed that the 21-year-old central defender is in the notebook of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

According to Tribuna, the France Under-21 International will cost as much as €60 million (£56.22 million) in transfer fees.

Another player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window is midfielder Houssem Aouar.

According to The Liverpool Echo, the 21-year-old France Under-21 international midfielder is on the radar of the Reds.

According to WhoScored, Aouar has made 23 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lyon so far this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the process.

Some Liverpool fans have given their take on speculation regarding Upamecano and Aouar.

